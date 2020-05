The coronavirus pandemic has put thousands out of work across the country.

That includes here in Vermont, where the unemployment rate hit more than 15% last month. That's over 12% more than the month before.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was at 3.1%.

In April, it went up to 15.6%.

The number of unemployed people went up by 43,000.

The U.S. rate was more than 14.5% in April.

Click here for the full unemployment report.