Vermont unemployment rate for January unchanged at 2.4%

Vermont labor officials say the state's unemployment rate for January was 2.4%, unchanged from the month before.

Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said Monday that Vermont could see a disruption in the state's economy as the world and country deal with the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Around the state, the January unemployment rate ranged from 2% in Woodstock to 6.4% in Derby.

