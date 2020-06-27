Vermont urges people to protect nesting loons and chicks

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to enjoy loons from a distance. Loons were removed from Vermont's endangered species list in 2005 and the population is increasing. That means there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with them. Biologist Doug Morin says two threats remain, human disturbance during the breeding season and ingestion of fishing gear. Most areas where loons nest are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all areas are marked.

