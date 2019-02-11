Vermont using old system to pick National Guard chief

The four candidates vying to become the next adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard are seeking the position through a unique system some lawmakers want to change.

In Vermont, the national guard chief is chosen by a secret vote of a joint session of the House and Senate. The vote is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Outgoing South Carolina Adj. Gen. Bob Livingston was the last guard chief in his state to be elected by a statewide vote. He pushed to change his state's system because he felt a military leader should not have to campaign for office.

Vermont Democratic State Rep. Tom Stevens says he wants to change the Vermont system to make the adjutant general more accountable to the people and the governor.

