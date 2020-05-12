Vermont utility commission denies bid for Apple Hill project

The Vermont Public Utility Commission has denied a bid for Bennington’s solar array and said that the project did not adhere to the town plan.

Vermont Public Radio reports that New York developer Thomas Melone wants to build the 2-megawatt project in an area reserved as a rural conservation district.

The project would require about 10 acres of clearcutting and would be visible from the Bennington Battle monument, according to the commission.

An attorney who represents a local homeowners association says her clients have been fighting the project for five years and that they expect the ruling to be appealed.

