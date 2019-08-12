Vermont warming shelter to remain open through the winter

A Vermont warming shelter will remain open for another year as officials work to find a permanent location.

The Northeast Kingdom Human Services will continue to host the St. Johnsbury Area Warming Shelter at a building on their nearby campus.

The agency, which partners with Northeast Kingdom Community to run the program, has been attempting to find a new permanent home for the past two winter seasons.

The Caledonian Record reports a local committee has been created to find a suitable alternative location, which has proven to be a difficult and drawn-out process.

The current host says the location now operates on the lower level of a small building and provides 10 beds with just one bathroom and cramped space for staff.

