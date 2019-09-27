Vermont welcomes new Episcopal bishop

Vermont will have a new Episcopal bishop Saturday. Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown is the first African American to serve as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont and the first in New England.

"I am where I am supposed to be," MacVean-Brown said. "God didn't give me the experiences that I had to just ignore them."

Raised in Detroit and most recently working in Indiana, MacVean-Brown says she's experienced feeling isolated as a black woman. She's now striving for inclusivity in the church and welcoming in new members. "We can't just be about prayer and singing. Those are so important, but we actually have to be engaged in the world around us, and investing our time and energy in it," She said.

The Episcopal Church of Vermont includes more than 6,100 parishioners in 45 congregations across the state.

"In the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, our membership is gradually increasing actually," said Ann Guillot, a church member for over 40 years. She believes while membership is gradually declining across the country, it's the inclusiveness that's already in the congregation that attracts parishoners here. She hopes MacVean-Brown's presence will bring in new members and welcome back others. "I hope it will open up the doors for all of us who are inactive members or active members."

MacVean-Brown takes over for Bishop Thomas Ely who served for over 18 years. He will officially retire in October. She says she feels the most comfortable here than she has anywhere she's been and she is ready to continue to make connections with Vermonters. "When I'm working with the people, when I'm talking with them and I'm talking about them and our future together, I feel absolutely comfortable and at home," she said.

The consecration ceremony for MacVean-Brown will be held on Saturday.

