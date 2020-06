Vermont's Departments of Health and Mental Health got a $2 million federal emergency grant to put toward health care access for mental health and substance abuse disorder patients, as well as health care workers, during COVID-19.

Julia Harrison from the Department of Health and Cheryle Wilcox from the Department of Mental Health joined our Celine McArthur to discuss why the grant is so important and what it will be used for. Watch the video for the full interview.