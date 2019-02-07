Vermont woman accused of embezzling $2M from employer

A Northeast Kingdom woman is accused of stealing more than $2 million from her employer.

Jennifer Dwyer, 48, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of embezzling the money from Northeast Agriculture Sales in Lyndonville.

Investigators say she was the bookkeeper at the business for nearly 20 years, and over the last 10 she used her position to transfer company funds into her personal account. They say she used the money for online gambling and personal debts.

Dwyer pleaded not guilty last month to the charges. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.