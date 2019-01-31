Vermont woman charged with burglary

A Canaan woman accused of burglary is due in court today.

Amy Maddox

Last week, police responded to reports that a Beecher Falls apartment had been set on fire. When police and fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a neighbor had already put out the flames.

Police say their investigation found Amy Maddox, 39, unlawfully entered an occupied apartment with the intent of committing the crime of unlawful mischief. She's charged with burglary and police say charges of arson may be filed at a later point.

Police were unable to find Maddox at the time. They found her Wednesday in Canaan. She's due in court Thursday.