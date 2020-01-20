Vermont woman wins lifetime hunting, fishing license

An Underhill woman is entitled to hunt and fish for free for the rest of her life.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says Elizabeth Grady, 42, won the 2019 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery.

More than 13,000 tickets were purchased for the annual drawing.

The department says sales of the $2 tickets brought in more than $26,000 to support fish and wildlife conservation in Vermont.

