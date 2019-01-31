Vermont woman wins tickets to Super Bowl

Kristin Close says seeing her Patriots play is at the top of her bucket list.

"I want to get to Foxborough, I want to see the Patriots while they are still in this era," she said.

After the Patriots won the AFC championship game, Close thought about buying Super Bowl tickets. When she saw the prices, she turned instead to a sweepstakes, entering for a chance to win an ultimate fan experience. The only requirement-- donate to the American Cancer Society.

"Didn't even think about the tickets at that point. I just thought, let's make a donation here. We don't need to spend money on the Super Bowl," Close said.

For her family, the cause means everything. Her husband, Stuart, is in remission from a brain tumor and they are thankful to the organization for its help.

With more than 10,000 people donating and entering the Crucial Catch sweepstakes, Close forgot about the entry until she got a call Monday telling her she and a guest are going to the game.

"When we got that call, I just... I still can't believe it! It's just a dream," Close said.

She and her husband will have a packed itinerary that includes field access before the game, hanging with Hollywood stars at exclusive parties and, of course, tickets to the game.

"This is beyond anything I ever imagined," Close said. "I just feel like the whole thing is going to be a lifetime highlight of my life!"

And this is something special for the couple; they haven't had a vacation together since before their kids were born. Now, they're traveling with VIP status.

"Not only am I going to a game, we are going to the Super Bowl with our team," she said.

The couple leaves Friday morning to head to Atlanta.