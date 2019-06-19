Vermont women entrepreneurs ready to network

Local women entrepreneurs are helping other women win at work and at home with help from a new support network.

The first Vermont chapter of the eWomenNetwork just started this year and the national group's founder, Sandra Yancey, came to Vermont Wednesday to spur them on. She talked with our Dom Amato about what they hope to accomplish together.

Reporter Dom Amato: Why did you start The Woman Network?

Sandra Yancey: I started the companies so that we have the opportunity for women to come together. We lead differently, we worry about different things, but in the end we want the same things, It's just a different path to get there. So, I wanted a place where women could come and support each other.

Reporter Dom Amato: How did you get this off the ground?

Sandra Yancey: You know what, it was just an idea. Like so many entrepreneurs one day saying, 'You know what, I need a place where other women want to make a million dollars. If I'm going to be away from my family and my kids, what are the things I need to know to be able to scale this and sustain it so that I've got long term success.'

Reporter Dom Amato: Give us some examples of what Vermont's women entrepreneurs can do to break through in a crowded marketplace like here.

Sandra Yancey: I think what's wonderful about Vermont, it's a beautiful location, it's got a lot of local business. And what local people need to know is that they are not alone. That their issues aren't not so unique to them. That there's wonderful opportunities to find answers very quickly and not get static in the wonder and the worry of how do I overcome this. Here in Vermont it's a place for women entrepreneurs to come together, to share leads, contacts, resources and ideas of how to overcome their challenges.

Reporter Dom Amato: What's your advice for some mothers who are entrepreneurs?

Sandra Yancey: It's a wonderful time to be a woman entrepreneur, whether your kids are out of the house or your a stay at home mom. I started my business when my kids were very little. What I can tell you is, just don't stay alone. No one makes it alone. You do have to get out, whether they're at school, at day care, or mom's day out -- make sure you're using that time to build relationships.

Reporter Dom Amato: Networking is one thing, but how do you actually capitalize on that?

Sandra Yancey: The most important thing is followup. Your future and your fortune is in your followup. That's the only way to capitalize on networking. You're going to make a lot of interactions, but to turn those interactions to transactions, you've got to make sure that you followup.

Reporter Dom Amato: Tell us a little bit about the event today.

Sandra Yancey: The event today is led by Michelle McGlade. She is the managing director right here in Burlington, Vermont. And she and her leadership team are very strategically going out and finding women to come together on a monthly basis to learn from a speaker -- things that you need to know to apply to your business and to find other people who can help you overcome your obstacles and challenges.

Reporter Dom Amato: What is your main message to these women today?

Sandra Yancey: My main message is that it's easier to do the impossible than it is to do the possible. Go big, because guess what, it's not crowded. Everybody is keeping it safe, everybody is doing just enough. When you go big you stand out, you differentiate, it's a lot faster to scale.

