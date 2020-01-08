Vermont women honored for inventing the sports bra

The Vermont women credited with inventing the sports bra will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The Jogbra was the 1977 brainchild of Lisa Lindahl, Hinda Miller and Polly Smith. They were looking for a way to improve comfort and support for women when they exercised. The prototype was made by sewing two men's jockstraps together. That launched a highly successful product line, made here in Vermont.

The brand was eventually sold to Champion in 1994 and manufacturing moved out of Vermont in 2001.

The women were honored Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas as members of the 2020 class of inductees into the NIHF. They will be honored in Washington, D.C., in May at "The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation," a two-day event.