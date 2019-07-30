Vermont working to track ticks

Gov. Phil Scott says tick-borne diseases are rising in Vermont and the state wants you to protect yourself.

Preliminary spring data shows the state collected 1,924 ticks as part of its tick surveillance program.

The program started last year to track ticks and the pathogens they carry.

The Vermont Ag Agency and Health Department say the best way to prevent diseases is to prevent tick bites:

-Wear insect repellent and talk with your veterinarian about tick prevention products for pets.

-Do a daily tick check, then shower after outdoor activity.

-Place clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on clothing.

-Quickly remove any ticks you find on your body and talk to a doctor.

Click here for more on ticks and Vermont's tick surveillance program.