Vermonter arrested on federal drug trafficking charges

A man accused of looking to deal several types of drugs is waiting for trial in jail. It comes after two Vermont traffic stops lead to drug busts.

Police say 29-year-old Torrie Smith was going to sell heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine. They say he lived in both Manchester, Vt. and Hartford, Ct.

Officers stopped a car this past January and last November. They say both times Smith was in the car and that they found drugs.

Smith was arrested on federal drug trafficking charges contained in a two-count indictment. He pleaded not guilty in court.

If convicted, he faces a max sentence of 40 years, a mandatory minimum of five years and a $5,000 fine.