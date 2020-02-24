Vermonter builds 'Bigloos'

Warmer weather over the weekend didn't stop a Westford man from staying cool. Complete with a piano bar, chess table, and a bedroom with a bathroom en suite, Douglas Cote proudly displays what he likes to call his Bigloos.

Growing up on North Avenue in Burlington, he honed his technique over the course of a lifetime. His passion for the annual project started as a childhood tradition.

"Just at the end of the driveway like every kid does, but I never outgrew it. We used to get a lot of snow then," said Cote.

Six decades later, the small forts with tunnels fit for kids have evolved into houses with amenities made for adults.

For three Vermont winters, Cote has built the creations in his Westford backyard. He says every year it takes him between 100 and 150 hours total to complete the creation. "I come out here every day after work. I get out at 2, I'm out here at 3," said Cote.

All that piling and sculpting is done with just the help of his arsenal of trusted tools. "I've got to have 50 miles on that shovel," said Cote.

And the big blue shovel is his greatest asset. That's how he builds the massive snow mountain.

Cote says he usually starts making the pile in November or December, but waits until February to dig inside. He says collecting the snow is the most physically demanding part. "So I get any clear area in the yard. Front yard, side yard, top of the pool. Anywhere I can," he said.

Why doesn't he give up even when most people would? "I don't know, I like doing it. It's fun. It keeps me in shape, and my wife lets me!" said Cote.

He says anyone who takes a tour is impressed by treasures hidden inside. "They've only gotten bigger over the years," said Cote.

Big enough for a family to spend the day or even the night.

Cote says he built all of this with just a couple feet of snow this winter, so this is just the beginning. If it keeps on snowing, he can keep on working and perfecting his design.