A Vermont "sandwich master" made it to the final two in "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network Wednesday night, but unfortunately, he didn't win.

We first told you Wednesday about Stefano Coppola, owner and chef at Morse Block Deli in Barre, who was going to compete in the cooking show.

Six months after filming, the episode finally aired Wednesday. While Coppola didn't win, he made Vermont proud, cooking up delicious sandwiches that took him all the way to the final.