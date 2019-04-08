Vermonter recovering from rattlesnake bite

A local Vermonter is recovering after a hike in Arizona turned into a trip to the hospital.

Kaija Johnson planned to spend two weeks hiking the Arizona trail, but got bit by a rattlesnake halfway through her journey.

She says it happened deep in a canyon and that the snake never gave any warning before striking her below the knee.

She focused on staying calm while a friend ran for five miles to get cell signal to call 911.

Johnson was airlifted to the hospital where she credits knowing what to do for saving her leg and maybe even her life.

"It's being aware of your surroundings and in the back of the mind knowing how to get out and who to contact. If at all possible be with a friend or a group of people that can get you safely somewhere," said Johnson.

Doctors say Johnson's bite is severe, but she plans to hike in Arizona again once she's fully healed.

Vermont has Timber rattlesnakes, but experts say they're endangered in the state.

