Bellows Falls woman arrested in Massaschusetts for heroin trafficking

A Vermont woman will be arraigned Thursday after police say they found about $11,000 worth of heroin on her.

Massachusetts troopers stopped Ashley Cloutier's car on I-91, just over the Vermont border in Bernardston, Mass. for driving erratically.

When police stopped the car, they noticed a plastic bag which the Bellows Falls woman allegedly admitted was heroin.

Troopers say the bag contained over 1,000 small wax bags, each containing a single 'hit' of heroin. There was about 22 grams of heroin in the bag.

Cloutier is charged with heroin trafficking.