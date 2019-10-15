Vermonters react ahead of the fourth presidential debate

Twelve of the top democratic presidential hopefuls will go head-to-head Tuesday night in Ohio.

The criteria for this debate is that each candidate had to reach at least two percent in four qualifying polls and raise money from $130,000 different donors.

Here in Vermont, many voters we spoke to are still Feeling the Bern. "I'm hoping that Bernie succeeds, even though he's had recent troubles in terms of health status," said Albert Petrarca of Burlington.

"It has been since the 60's that he's been fighting for equal housing opportunities, employment opportunities, he's been talking about climate change also for decades," said Meghan Miller of Burlington.

They say if Sanders doesn't get the nomination, they want to see Elizabeth Warren get it. May say the democrats shouldn't be scared about becoming more progressive.

On the stage front and center will be Vice President Joe Biden with Massachusetts Senator Warren and Vermont's Senator Sanders on either side of him.

A lot has happened since we last saw the candidates on the debate stage -- an impeachment inquiry has opened up against President Trump, Biden's front runner status has changed in some polls with Warren leading, and Sanders had a heart attack.

Some Vermonters are concerned that having so many people on the debate stage will take away from the issues they care about.

"Particularly the single digit categories are going to be pulling out all stops, so I think that it should be a food fight of sorts," said Petrarca.

"That causes people to talk over one another, no one get a fair share of airtime, and it can end in some squabbling which I don't like," said Miller.

A CBS News poll shows impeachment is not the most important issue for voters -- it's health care and climate change.

The people we spoke with agreed, and also added income inequality.

The debate will be on from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN.