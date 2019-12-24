Vermonters celebrate holiday traditions

Vermont is lighting up for the most wonderful time of the year as Vermonters gear up for the holidays.

A menorah is now shining bright at the Vermont Statehouse while a Christmas tree glistens on Church Street.

People in Vermont say they’re looking forward to the traditions of the holidays and spending time with family.

“I always light the menorah. Always. It's a beautiful tradition just bringing more light in,” said Susan Bettnann at the Hanukkah celebration at the Statehouse on Monday. “My grandkids are going to be in town in a couple of days and they're going to love it if there’s a lot of snow.”

Maria Haas is visiting Burlington from Maine. She said she and her husband always travel to Upstate New York to visit his family and they make a pit stop in the Queen City.

“We come over here to Burlington to shop because we love the lights, love the atmosphere, love to be able to bring our dog,” Haas said.

Jagger Lehouiller is looking forward to celebrating Christmas at home with his family before heading out of town.

“I'm having a very basic Christmas with my family. Then I'm going to Florida actually,” he said.

Charis Love says she usually goes to North Carolina for Christmas but will be in Vermont this year.

“Seeing a lot of my friends throughout the holidays and our families coming together and hanging out. It's really great. It really brings people together," Love said.

Another popular tradition is hitting the slopes. Although there may not be a white Christmas in every Vermont town this year, some people are still looking forward to hitting snowy trails this holiday season.

“I like to do cross country skiing. There's still snow around in Waterbury Center,” said Joan Spiegel.

With two days left until Christmas, Church Street was busy on Monday as last-minute shoppers made a last-ditch effort to get the perfect gift.

“I came here to get some last-minute stuff done. And by last minute, I mean everything,” said Shea White.

“I just finished today. I was shopping for like five hours with my grandma to try to wrap everything up,” said Lulu Guy.

According to the National Retail Federation, they’re not alone. It predicts 147 million people in the U.S. procrastinated buying presents this year. Experts estimate Americans spent more than $34 billion on last-minute shopping.