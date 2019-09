The State of Vermont is holding onto nearly $95-million in unclaimed property and cash.

The Vermont State Treasurer sets up a booth every year at the Champlain Valley Fair.

Vermonters can search the state's database for their names.

This year, one lucky fairgoer found $21,000 of an unclaimed insurance policy.

The treasurer's office says more than 3,500 people searched this year, each claiming an average of about $200, and you haven't missed your chance.

You can still search the database by clicking here.