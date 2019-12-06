Vermonters encouraged to get REAL IDs ahead of deadline

State and local officials are encouraging Vermonters to get their REAL IDs.

Friday at the Burlington International Airport, members of the TSA and Vermont DMV gathered to address changes to the flight boarding processes.

In October 2020, when you present a license at the airport, it will need to be REAL ID-certified to board a plane.

You can check whether your state ID is certified by looking for a star or flag in the corner.

Right now about 90 percent of Vermonters have a REAL ID and it does not cost anything extra when you renew your license.

"When you apply for your license or you come in for your renewal, you choose if you want your driver's license or your state identification card REAL ID-compliant," Vt. DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said.

If you are wondering what other options can be used for ID at the airport, a passport is the most common.