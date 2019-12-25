Vermonters encouraged to take a hike at state park or forest

Vermonters are encouraged to start the new year with a hike at a Vermont state park or forest.

The Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation says free, guided, family friendly hikes are happening at a number of state parks and forests around Vermont on Jan. 1.

Details about the hikes, including the location and start times, are on the department's website and on Facebook and Twitter feeds. More hikes are expected to be added.

