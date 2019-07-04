Vermonters find fun ways to beat the heat

This Fourth of July is a hot one and many people headed to the beach or water to celebrate the holiday or just escape the heat.

North Beach was the place to be in Burlington-- it was packed all day.

Our Olivia Lyons checked it out and found out why many visitors wanted to get out on the water, but not in it.

While the temperatures on the sand are scorching, the water of Lake Champlain is a lot more comfortable.

Adrian Taul and her co-workers always talked about renting kayaks, so they took their holiday off as an opportunity to finally go.

"Yeah, I'm so excited! I've never done this before!" Taul said. "Walking into the water is something you can do any day, but this is definitely very different for me because I don't do a lot of outdoor sports."

Forrest Anderson, on the other hand, is very familiar with outdoor sports, especially this weekend.

"We did a 5K this morning and we're going to be kayaking for a little while today and then mountain biking a little later on and actually going to see a concert at Shelburne Farms and hoping to see fireworks there," Anderson said.

But you don't need experience to get out on the lake. Molly Carolan with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters rents kayaks and paddleboards to a wide range of beachgoers looking to beat the heat out on the water.

"Definitely easy to learn," Carolan said. "We'll give you a rundown to make sure you're comfortable with it. But North Beach is a great place to learn, for sure."

Carolan says the Fourth of July weekend and beautiful weather has increased their number of renters.