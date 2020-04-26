Vermonters flood yard debris drop off centers after warm weekend

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is opening its Essex Drop-Off Center after hundreds show up at Green Mountain Compost looking to drop their leaves and yard debris.

"We had 714 cars [on Saturday], that's 90 cars an hour, and it's just really not safe," said Michele Morris of CSWD.

The Essex Drop-Off Center has not re-opened, you can only drop yard scraps in the designated area. They're holding more yard debris drop-off's over the weekend of May 2nd, and 3rd, as well as May 9th and 10th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, some were not only taking care of their own yards.

"I'm actually here dropping off someone else's debris for them, helping them out, they don't have the means to be able to get it off their property," said Mike Turner of Essex Junction.

The state has also issued guidance to hold off on all outside and backyard burnings throughout May 30th. Officials are trying to reduce the pressure on emergency crews during the pandemic.

At CSWD, crews also kept track on the amount of cars that can drop off debris at a time. Only six cars are allowed on the lot at all times. They are also encouraging customers to wear a mask.

"I do appreciate what they're doing, they've spaced out people as they're coming in so we're not really approaching six-feet or ten-feet or even fifty-feet," Turner said.