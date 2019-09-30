Vermonters have 1 year to get a Real ID

Vermonters now have one year to get a Real ID card-- if they don't have one already-- to get on an airplane or into a federal facility or military base.

Real IDs have a yellow star in the right-hand corner.

To get one, you need one proof of ID, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of Vermont residency, your Social Security card, if you've been issued one, and a current driver's license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.

They are required starting Oct. 1, 2020, if you don't have a passport.