Two American Red Cross volunteers from Vermont will be heading down to Florida Friday to help prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Carol Conley of Essex Junction is heading to Jacksonville to help a Red Cross shelter for displaced people. And Leo Haggerty of Pownal will be going to Tallahassee as a shelter supervisor.

Red Cross officials say 19 million people are in areas that could be impacted and as many as 50,000 people could need emergency shelter.