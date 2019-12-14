Vermonters lay wreaths for fallen Veterans

America’s fallen heroes are not being forgotten this Christmas.

Sixteen-hundred cemeteries across the U.S. participated in Wreaths Across America. Americans in all 50 states placed wreaths at the graves of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 416 wreaths were laid.

The mission is to remember the fallen, honor their sacrifice and teach about the value of freedom.

Between 20 and 30 people showed up to Saturday’s event. Before they laid the 416 wreaths at headstones, they held a brief memorial ceremony at the front of the cemetery. They laid seven wreaths representing the Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. Prisoners of War and those missing in action were also honored.

“They're willing to go out to serve their country and protect us here on state side knowing that they may never come back,” said Richard Beach of the Vermont Civil Air Patrol. “It's up to us and our future generations to remember that significance and sacrifice that people make for the greater good."

WCAX News spoke with one woman who had stopped by to honor both of her parents who are buried at the cemetery. Her father, a World War Two veteran, passed away four months ago.

“He was the most amazing man. A storyteller. He could tell stories that would captivate you and you couldn’t walk away,” Denise Richard said. “This is just such a wonderful thing for total strangers to place wreaths on — and I know it’s not just my father’s— I’m amazed that they’re on everyone’s graves. To honor the veterans that fought for our country, I think, is very special especially at this time of year.”

Beach says they hope to have enough wreaths to place at each one of the 2,000 graves at the cemetery.

