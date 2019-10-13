Vermonters make strides against breast cancer

Vermonters raised $250,000 for breast cancer research at this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The starting line was set up at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington. Hilary Casillas, senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society, says 800 people showed up, including 100 breast cancer survivors and women currently battling the disease.

A large group of people wore t-shirts that said “Victorious Sicard” in support of their colleague Wendy Sicard who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

“It’s just really hard to go through it. I feel loved right now because there’s so many people here supporting me but it’s hard. It’s hard to stay positive for everyone when you’re in so much pain,” Sicard told WCAX News. “I’m doing the best I can and hoping for the best.”

Sicard just started chemotherapy after receiving a lumpectomy, a surgery to remove the cancer cells from her body. But round one didn’t go as planned, according to her daughter, Amber.

“She had to go through it twice actually because they didn’t actually get all of the original cancer cells out of the first surgery,” she said. “So going through it twice was actually really hard on us especially for my mom.”

Amber says the past few months have been tough on her whole family, but she says her mom has recovered well and remains uplifted.

“This event has really boosted my spirits. And it’s my birthday today too so that makes it even better that so many people are out here to support me,” said Wendy.

Wendy and Amber both say the turnout of the event makes them optimistic about the future of breast cancer research and survival.

“We’re getting somewhere with the diagnosis of this disease,” said Amber. “Hopefully one day, it will be a curable thing for everyone no matter the stages and just got to hope for the best.”

About 60 of Wendy’s colleagues attended the walk in support of her.

“This event came up and we all decided to come and support her in this way. And it’s a really good showing from our office and a lot of family members,” said John Pitrowiski. “It brings us together as a company. We’re family. It was hard to hear the news but it’s been a great experience to support her and go through it with her.”

The American Cancer Society says the money raised will fund breast cancer research, free transportation, and free lodging for breast cancer patients.

“Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research into causes, prevention, and treatments for breast cancer, provide free rides to chemo and places to stay near hospitals, a live 24/7 cancer helpline, and so much more,” said Casillas. “The Sunday event was a moving example how – united – we can make huge progress toward a world without breast cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide since 1993. They also report a 39% drop in breast cancer deaths since 1989. The organization estimates more than 268,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 41,760 will die from the disease this year.

To make a donation to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Northern VT, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/northernvt.

