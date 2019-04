Starting in October 2020, Vermonters will need a federally compliant "Real ID" to board an airplane.

You will need a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle on your driver's license. That is a Real ID credential, which indicates it meets federal regulations.

If you have a valid passport, you can still use that, since it meets the federal standards. Otherwise, Real IDs will be required starting Oct. 1, 2020.