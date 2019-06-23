Idea of carbon tax brings out Vermont protestors

What can Vermont do to cut down on carbon emissions that are helping heat the planet? One idea is adding a carbon tax. That's not on the table right now but just the idea of a carbon tax brought protestors to the Vermont statehouse Sunday.

Florescent yellow vests help the No Carbon Tax Vermont protestors stand out says J.T. Dodge. Dodge led the group of concerned Vermonters gathering to protest the idea of a tax on heating fuel, gasoline, propane and other carbon burning fuels. The idea is to encourage people to reduce their consumption and save the planet.

It's come up under the golden dome, but hasn't gained traction so far. Opponents want to keep it that way.

"These financial penalties are aggressive and hurt Vermonters," said Dodge.

Dodge says they are rallying now to make sure lawmakers know how they feel before the next session starts in January.

"What we are going to see is groceries are going to go up, we are going to see fuel go up, that means car fuel, that means heating fuel," he said.

One of the speakers at the event was Colchester resident Deserae Morin, she believes this is not an environmental issue for Vermonters.

"You don't have to tell Vermonters take care of the environment we love this place," she said.

Morin's concerned that if a law adding a new carbon tax passes in the future, it will effect those who are already struggling throughout the state.

"The thought of the cost of living going up even more is terrifying," Morin said. Dodge agrees.

Last session legislative leaders didn't push for a carbon tax. It's unclear what their strategy will be in 2020.