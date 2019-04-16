Vermonters react to fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

Authorities in France are assessing the security and safety of the Notre Dame Cathedral one day after a massive fire nearly destroyed it.

As crews examined the safety of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, officials on the ground got their first look at the damage inside. The cathedral's structure was left largely intact with some weak points have been located in the ceilings.

Paris prosecutors say the fire was likely caused by an accident.

We asked some people in Vermont for their thoughts.

"It's really disappointing. I've been to Notre Dame before, it's beautiful so... It's a bummer," said Ira Musty of Burlington.

"I remember being there 12 years ago and can still picture Notre Dame perfectly and it's really tragic. I also think there have been churches burned down across the country recently due to hate crimes and I also think those should be given just as much attention," said Melanie Katz of Burlington.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the nation Notre Dame should be rebuilt within five years. Private donors have already pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to resurrect the sacred structure.