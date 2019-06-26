Vermonters ready for 2020 Democratic presidential debates

For many voters, it's the beginning of the 2020 campaign. The Democratic Party Wednesday night holds the first of two debates, with 10 candidates taking the stage and another 10 squaring off Thursday.

For many Vermonters that we spoke with, the debates are to see who stands out and who has a message they can get behind. There's mixed opinions about the crowded field, some are excited to have lots of different voices while others say it's too many.

For two Burlington residents it comes down to what the candidates have to say.

"I'm looking for them to say something that is real rather than promising the world and never exceeding any of it. I really want to see someone that has something planned out that's maybe incremental that we can actually achieve," said Doug Cavett of Burlington.

"Protecting the institutions of law in the country and preserving the democracy that we have," said Vasily McCausiland of Burlington.

The crowded field of Democratic candidates isn't lost on these two Vermonters.

"I think it's fantastic in order to have everyone's opinion and everyone's perspective," said Cavett.

"I think it's a really bad choice. I certainly don't know who most of them are," said McCausiland.

Taking the stage Thursday are front runners Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.