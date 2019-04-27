National Drug Take Back Day clears cabinets in Vermont

Millions of Americans, including people in our region, got rid of their unused prescription drugs for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (photo courtesy DEA)

The national event is held twice a year. The goal is to provide people with a safe and responsible option of getting rid of over-the-counter medicines or prescription drugs and to educate them on how to properly dispose of unused medications.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, more than 50% of people who abuse prescription drugs get them from a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet. To prevent this, experts encourage you to either lock your medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet, mail them to the health department in a pre-paid envelope, or drop them off at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station.

On Saturday, local police departments set up drop-off boxes at various locations throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. South Burlington Police collected unwanted medication outside of the University Mall. According to Detective Dale Crispin, residents filled four large boxes by noon. He said the boxes will be sent to the DEA as soon as possible to have the drugs destroyed.

Police say their main focus is curbing the opioid epidemic and making sure drugs stay out of the wrong hands.

“We don't want anybody to have a large amount of prescription medications in the event of a burglary or robbery, someone breaks into your house, they get their hands on prescription medications,” Det. Crispin said. “The opioid crisis is pretty strong so getting those off the streets and out of people’s houses that are not using them, that's what we're here for.”

Experts also warn against flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, as that can endanger waterways and wildlife.

Health officials say Vermonters disposed of more than 6,000 prescription drugs at the Spring event last year.

