Vermonters share their thoughts about Valentine's Day

According to a survey nationally, the average person will spend about $162 on Valentine's Day gifts, an expected record breaking total of nearly $21 billion.

The National Retail Federation says this is up from last year's $19.5 billion.

We went to Church St. to find out how some people feel about the holiday.

"It's love and love is a strong emotion," said Jason Lorber, who isn't celebrating Valentine's Day.

"I don't know, I feel like because a lot of people think it's a 'Hallmark Holiday' and that it is big corporations trying to sell things, but I also think if you like Valentine's Day then you should celebrate it," said Oli Oskie, who will be celebrating with friends.

"My husband and I just had our 20-year anniversary. We don't celebrate Valentine's Day because we met two days before Valentine's Day," Lorber said..

The survey also found fewer American will celebrate the holiday this year, but the ones who are, won't forget about their pets.

Twenty percent of the people surveyed will buy a gift for their pets.

There are several Valentine's Day events planned for around the state.