Vermonters taking part in UVM COVID-19 study

Another step in research aiming to see how Vermonters' actions during the pandemic might impact whether they get sick with COVID-19.

Five-hundred people are being tested as part of a research collaboration between the UVM Larner College of Medicine and the University of Vermont Medical Center. They're getting a nasal swab test and a serology test to see if they are currently sick with COVID or have been in the past.

It's part of an ongoing study we've told you about that surveyed a couple of thousand people in Chittenden County to find out how the public health measures put in place during the pandemic affected them.

"We're really trying to understand from a policy impact and from a practice impact-- have the guidelines been helpful? What are people's beliefs around that? And how to people's behaviors match up with infection?" explained Christine Werneke of the UVM Health Network Medical Group.

"It is a little bit of a curiosity. I haven't been sick at all, all year, so I can't even go back and say, oh, I think I had it back in January. So, I would be surprised if I find a positive result for sure," said Natascha Dacers, a participant in the study.

This testing is for study participants only. It is not for the general public. It runs through Sunday. People will be contacted with their results about a week after.