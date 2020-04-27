Vermonters to show support for inmates and correctional officers

Vermonters will be joining together this week to show support for officers and inmates at four correctional facilities across the state.

The community is invited to join these socially distanced vehicle parades, called 'Caravans of Support.'

There will be one Monday morning at 10 a.m. outside the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

On Tuesday, it'll be in St. Albans at the Northwest State Correctional Facility at 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, it'll be in Rutland at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility at 1:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, there will be a parade in Springfield at the Southern State Correctional Facility at 1:30 p.m.