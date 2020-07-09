Vermonters try to cool down as temperatures soar

The sweltering weather has Vermonters looking for ways to stay cool and some local organizations are opening their doors to help. Our Olivia Lyons found people trying to beat the heat.

Most people I talked to mentioned getting into the water. And for some people, sitting in an air-conditioned room is their choice. But I went to one cooling center twice during the afternoon and no one had shown up yet.

"To stay cool, I actually just went off the dock right there," said Bodie Barton of Wallingford. "The air is hot out here and the water meets it halfway and together they make a perfect harmony."

With temperatures soaring into the 90s, some Vermonters found themselves at Lake Bomoseen to keep cool.

"Being near the water keeps you cooler than just being out in the sun, hop in every once in a while. Get out, go do something, hop in, hop out," said Pierce Manley of Fair Haven, who was fishing off a dock.

Another option to lower your body temperature is by heading to a cooling station.

"Oh, I would love to have as many people come in as possible," said John Tester of American Legion Post 50.

The Castleton American Legion Post 50 opened its doors on Thursday. The town is providing beverages and snacks for free to anyone who needs to cool down.

When I was at the cooling center around 2 p.m., nobody had come to take advantage of it yet. But the American Legion tells me they think some people might be coming later, as the day gets hotter. And the cooling center will still be an option for people on Friday as temperatures continue to stay high.

"We'll be open at 8 in the morning and depending on how many people are here, we'll run it as late as we have to run it to keep people cool," Tester said.

In addition to finding ways to stay cool, power companies are also asking people to use less energy. It lessens the strain on the electric grid and keeps the prices lower.

Try to avoid doing things like laundry or running a dishwasher, and shift the temperature on your air conditioner and turn off appliances not being used during peak hours. That's from about 4 p.m.-9 p.m.