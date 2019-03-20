Vermonters try to navigate a messy mud season

The first day of spring can bring some scenic views in Vermont but it can also bring mud season.

"This year is pretty bad, worse than it's been the last couple years," said Raymond Gamache of Westford.

Ruts in the dirt roads are causing issues for locals like Gamache.

"Oh, yeah. You wanna avoid ruts as much as possible or you will get stuck," he said.

And commuters like Brian Kimball who has to be extra careful in his big rig.

"You drive very slow and try to avoid most of the holes," Kimball said. "They are very challenging."

And even for those who are visiting, this mud looks like mountains.

"It's been harder, more difficult to drive in the mud than it has been on the ice or the snow. I am not used to mud season for sure," said Sara Trigg of Massachusetts.

Trigg says she has been staying in Westford for the last month and right out front she has seen the messy mud problem.

"Just two days ago someone was stuck as we were coming up the hill," Trigg said.

"I have heard from a former employee of the town that this is the worst season that he can remember in 30 years," road foreman John Roberts said.

Roberts is in charge of the roads in Westford. His crews were out on Wednesday fixing what they can for now.

"Just putting Band-Aids on right now until things dry out a little bit," Roberts said.

He says a long winter has made mud season a headache to repair.

"The freeze-thaw cycle-- just like in Burlington-- the potholes are crazy," Roberts said.

And it doesn't help that these dirt roads were built in the 1800s.

"There is just no good base underneath," Roberts said. "You should have 2 feet of good, solid, crushed gravel and there is 2 feet of winter sand and mud."

Roberts says if you have issues at home with mud in your own driveway, the best thing you can do for now is just fill it with gravel.