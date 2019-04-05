Vermonters voice concerns over wastewater releases

Many Vermonter were dismayed to learn Thursday that more than 1 million gallons of sewage and stormwater was released into a St. Albans stream Thursday, the latest in what, to some, can fell like a common occurrence.

Off of Route 7 in St Albans is Rewes Drive. Spelled backwords that's "S-e-w-e-r Drive," and its where you will find the St. Albans waste water treatment plant.

On Thursday the plant released more than 1-million gallons of sewage and storm water into Stevens Brook.

Local residents like Amy Kapitan and John Sayer say they are fed up with waste water making its way into the lake.

"It's an issue that affects everyone's lives," Sayer said.

"It is something that is impacting all of us, even if you are in the southern part of the state. Even if you are in the southern part of the state this is impacting your water quality," Kapitan said.

Downstream and into Lake Champlain is where that waste water will eventually end up.

At the ECHO Center on Burlington's waterfront, state environmental officials were gathering Friday to share ideas for water quality and restoration.

"We need to be careful and not over reacting on the one side -- with sewer overflows -- at the expense of the very valuable stormwater treatment those systems provide," said Vermont Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore.

Thursday's discharge at the St. Albans plant was the result of a pump malfunction. The release was authorized in order to prevent overflows and stop backups into businesses and homes.

Moore says most of the contaminants that were in that waste water were actually removed. "The water was fully-treated at their facility with the exception of disinfection, which is the very final step in the treatment process," she said. Agricultural and stormwater runoff from developed land, she says, dump far more phosphorous into the lake than treated sewage.

Back in St. Albans, Kapitan and Sayer say they hope the state does what's best for the lake.

"The lake is amazing. It's a tourist draw -- it brings people into our state. If people hear about it, that's impacting all of us," Sayer said.

