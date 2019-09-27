Vermonters volunteer to help with Plant-A-Tree Day

Tonight you're better protected from pollution and disaster thanks to volunteers around the world and in Vermont.

The Intervale Conservation Nursery in Burlington grows native plants for restoration projects. Friday, as part of International Plant-A-Tree Day, local volunteers helped build fascines. Those are branches bundled together and then put into the ground. They help anchor soil onto banks, protecting them from future flooding.

"We are doing this to improve Vermont's water quality," said Madeline Cotter of the Intervale Center. "Materials like these fascines are really good at sucking up nutrients and pollution and runoff. They're great for really steep streambanks, which we work on a lot. And they grow really quickly, so they do a great job of sort of armoring the riverbank against erosion and things like that."

Burlington was one of dozens of cities around the world planting trees Friday. The goal was to plant 8,700 worldwide. Last year, volunteers planted 7,000.