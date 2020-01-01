Vermonters welcome new year with First Day hikes

Many people say they're going to start exercising on the first day of the new year. And some actually make it happen. Our Olivia Lyons was in Groton State Forest on New Year's Day where some people laced up their boots and hit the trails.

It's a tradition at Vermont's state parks-- guided hikes on New Year's Day.

Hikers navigated the mountain in boots, snowshoes, skis and sleds.

The hike at Owl's Head Mountain in Groton State Forest is one of five First Day hikes across the state. This one was made to be specifically family-friendly.

"I really like folks getting out and having fun in the outdoors, being active, primarily. For me, I think it just leads to this whole cyclical effect of a healthy community-- and the economy is based on it, being Vermont-- that it just feels like the right thing to do," said Walter Opuszynski of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Once at the top, everyone gathered around a fire to roast marshmallows, drink hot chocolate and talk about their recreation resolutions.

"I was looking for something to do outdoors today. One of my resolutions is to get outside more and I thought this would be a perfect way to start 2020," said Lydia Brown, a hiker.

Everyone made their way down in their own way.