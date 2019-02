The best from around the country will be competing in San Diego Monday for the title of America's Best Bagger.

Vermont will be represented by Amberly Bonilla. She works at the Hannaford in Rutland. Bonilla won the state competition back in October at the University Mall. Our Scott Fleishman caught up with Bonilla on the job before she took off to San Diego. She said it took her 6 years of persistence to get to this point.