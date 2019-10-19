Vermont's Best Grocery Bagger crowned

The best grocery bagger in all of Vermont has been crowned.

The Vermont Retail and Grocer Associations hosted their annual Best bagger competition Saturday at the University Mall in South Burlington.

Channel 3's Dom Amato was the special guest emcee for the event, and Channel 3 This Morning's Gary Sadowsky was one of the judges.

Grocery store employees from around the state competed for a chance to represent Vermont in the national competition and potentially win $10,000.

Judges looked for speed, style and weight distribution.

Scott Bassett of the Hannaford in Milton was your 2019 Best Bagger.

"It was intense, it was a lot of fun, I mean that's all I was coming here to do was have fun and if I won, I won, and great if not, no worries nothing loss, so it was just a good time," said Bassett.

Bassett took home a Visa Gift Card and will represent Vermont in the National Best Bagger Competition in San Diego, in 2020.