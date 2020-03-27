Vermont's Catholic Church calls for unity among the faithful

Vermont's Catholic Church says now is the time for people of all faiths to come together.

The Catholic Diocese released a video asking people to join in prayer with other faiths and called for unity in caring for those who are sick and dying from COVID-19.





What Unites Us from Diocese of Burlington on Vimeo.

"While we are separate in so many ways right now because of the illness, there's still so much that unites us, especially people of good faith. There are so many ways we can respond to being separated and respond to this virus. One way is to fall into fear and mistrust or the other way is to fall into hope to community as much as we can and to trust in each other and I think that's the message of this that there's more that unites us in our prayers right now in seeking an end to this pandemic than what separated us in the past," said Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Burlington Roman Catholic Diocese.

The bishop also discusses changes in the church and where you can see his Easter Sunday service since parishes are closed. You can see the full interview this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 3's "You Can Quote Me."