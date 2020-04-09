Vermont's Catholic bishop shares message of hope during pandemic

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is making changes to its Easter service.

Bishop Christopher Coyne told our Darren Perron what congregants can expect this year.

Plus, the bishop shared a message of hope during this pandemic. Watch the video for the full interview.

This is Holy Week for Christians.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington tells us he'll be delivering his Easter sermon from St. Joseph's Cathedral in Burlington. The celebration will be different this year, though, because the faithful will not gather in the church pews, instead they will gather online.

But the says the message he will deliver is the same.

"It'll be the story of Easter Sunday morning when, uh, the women go to the tomb to anoint Jesus because they buried him so quickly, they didn't have the time to prepare his body. And when they get there, they find that the tomb is empty and they don't understand. They don't understand, they're just horror-stricken, their friend is dead, body's gone. But then they encounter him and they're able to, in a sense, begin to be filled with wonder, they're filled with renewal, they're filled with hope," Coyne said.

The bishop says knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel is especially meaningful as we all struggle through the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the video to see Darren Perron's full interview with Bishop Coyne.