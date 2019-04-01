Lake Shaftsbury State Park getting improvements

Some changes are coming to Lake Shaftsbury State Park for the upcoming summer season.

The state says the changes are in response to increased visitation and a continuing effort to better serve the demands of those visitors.

The changes include a new playground, a more relaxed pet policy and an extended operating season. The playground is expected to be in place and ready for visitors by mid-June and will include swings, a dome-shaped climbing structure and a large, classic play structure.

And for the first time, pets will be allowed in the park everywhere except the sandy beach and inside buildings.

There will be a separate swimming area for dogs.

State Parks Regional Manager Reuben Allen says it's hoped the changes will encourage more people to use the park.

