Vermont's Pin-Up Calendar Girl

For more than a decade, Julie Gagnon Prior has been living with Chronic Lyme Disease. It stems from a tick she found on the back of her neck in, 2008. Initially misdiagnosed, the 50-year-old from Grand Isle is in constant pain, has headaches and doesn't feel certain sensations on her skin. Instead of writing a book about her struggles, she decided to do this, a Vermont Pin-up Girl Calendar.

Julie has a different picture and pose for each month. There's also valuable information on Lyme Disease in the calendar. All proceeds of each 10 dollar calendar goes towards the non profit, Vermont Lyme.

With more than $4,000 raised so far, Julie and Pat Bannerman, from Vermont Lyme, joined Scott Fleishman in studio to talk about the calendar's success.